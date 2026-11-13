Bozeman’s property and healthcare scene is busy, which means steady work for people who like fixing things and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Here are several solid building & grounds maintenance roles hiring now in Bozeman, MT:

Employer: Roundhouse

Roundhouse Location: Bozeman, MT (The Beaumont Apartments)

(The Beaumont Apartments) Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $23–$25/hour + bonus/commissions

Hands-on role doing repairs in plumbing, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, painting, and pool/spa systems. Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm with on-call rotation. Comes with zero-cost employee medical plan, 401(k) match, PTO + 9 holidays, parental leave, and an employee housing discount.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00–$25.40/hour

Keep the store clean, safe, and welcoming in seating areas, restrooms, sales floor, and parking lot. No prior retail experience needed. Includes access to “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members (store discount, PTO, wellness and financial programs, and other perks), with a possible base rate increase after 90 days.

Employer: Bozeman Health

Location: Bozeman, MT (Hillcrest)

Type: Full-time, variable shift

Bonus: Up to $1,000 sign-on bonus (subject to eligibility)

Support hospital operations by doing preventive maintenance and repairs on HVAC, plumbing, and basic electrical systems, plus life-safety and water-management tasks. Requires 3+ years facilities/trades experience and competency in at least two crafts. Includes on-call rotation and the chance to mentor apprentices.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.