Bozeman’s science scene is busy right now, with lab roles that let you work hands-on with real research and real products. If you like data, samples, and seeing your work help people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mesa Laboratories Inc

Mesa Laboratories Inc Location: Bozeman, MT

Salary: $21.00/hour + 10% annual bonus opportunity

Type: Full-time, entry-level lab role

This job is all about routine lab work: preparing samples and reagents, running basic tests, recording data, and keeping equipment and the lab in good shape. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, want to break into lab work, and like clear procedures plus strong benefits from day one of the next month.

Employer: Mesa Laboratories Inc

Mesa Laboratories Inc Location: Bozeman, MT

Salary: $21–$23/hour + 10% annual bonus opportunity

Type: Full-time

You’ll support customers who use Mesa’s calibration products that help protect patients, workers, and consumers. This role focuses on client relationships, prompt and accurate service, and continuous improvement, with strong benefits, 3 weeks’ vacation, 401(k) with 4% match, and overtime opportunities.

Employer: Montana State University – Department of Plant Sciences (Cereal Quality Laboratory)

Location: Bozeman, MT

Salary: Commensurate with experience, education, and qualifications

Type: Full-time, fiscal year, research professional (exempt)

Work in MSU’s Cereal Quality Lab testing wheat, barley, and pulse crops for grain composition, milling yield, and bread/noodle quality. You’ll analyze data, manage and calibrate instruments, supervise student employees, lead lab tours, and may represent the lab at conferences. Requires a Master’s in biology/plant science/botany or related field, or a Bachelor’s plus 2 years’ experience. Application screening begins November 23, 2026.

Employer: Montana State University – Department of Plant Sciences (Cereal Quality Laboratory)

Location: Bozeman, MT

Salary: Commensurate with experience, education, and qualifications

Type: Full-time, classified (non-exempt)

Hands-on lab role doing grain quality testing, milling, and bread/noodle evaluation to support MSU breeding programs. You’ll stand for long periods, handle grain samples, run tests, and train and supervise student workers, plus help host tours for farmers, students, and visitors. Requires two years post-secondary education or equivalent experience and solid computer skills. Application screening begins November 9, 2026.

If one of these catches your eye, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.