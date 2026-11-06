🛒 Bozeman Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Bozeman’s retail scene is busy and growing, with new stores and services popping up all over town. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, this week has some solid options.

Employer: TJX Companies, Inc. (TJ Maxx)

TJX Companies, Inc. (TJ Maxx) Location: 1540 N 19th Ave, Bozeman, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $20.50/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Lead the backroom team, help run truck deliveries, and keep merchandise flowing to the sales floor. Includes a big benefits package (store discount, 401(k) with match, health insurance, paid time off, and more) with clear room to grow inside a Fortune 100 retailer.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 1951 Durston Rd, Bozeman, MT 59718

Type: Listed as full-time , description notes part-time option

Listed as , description notes option Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Classic convenience-store role where you run the register, help customers, and keep the store looking sharp. Offers weekly pay, bonus potential, flexible schedules, paid training, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision for eligible staff.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 1500 N 7th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25 – $38/hour , plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

, plus possible and performance incentives Why it’s worth a look: Lead the team that picks and prepares online grocery and retail orders. Strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, education paid through Live Better U) and a clear leadership track inside a major employer.

Employer: Bloom MT

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary plus profit-sharing incentives (exact amount not listed)

Competitive salary (exact amount not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Run one of Montana’s top cannabis dispensaries, leading the team, operations, compliance, and sales. Comes with 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, company-paid life insurance, flexible time off, and employee discount, plus a chance to grow in a fast-moving industry.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.