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Bozeman
🛒 Bozeman Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Bozeman’s retail scene is busy and growing, with new stores and services popping up all over town. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, this week has some solid options.
Retail Backroom Coordinator – TJ Maxx
- Employer: TJX Companies, Inc. (TJ Maxx)
- Location: 1540 N 19th Ave, Bozeman, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $20.50/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead the backroom team, help run truck deliveries, and keep merchandise flowing to the sales floor. Includes a big benefits package (store discount, 401(k) with match, health insurance, paid time off, and more) with clear room to grow inside a Fortune 100 retailer.
Team Member / Customer Service Representative – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 1951 Durston Rd, Bozeman, MT 59718
- Type: Listed as full-time, description notes part-time option
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Classic convenience-store role where you run the register, help customers, and keep the store looking sharp. Offers weekly pay, bonus potential, flexible schedules, paid training, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision for eligible staff.
Online Order Filling Team Supervisor – Walmart Supercenter #2084
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 1500 N 7th Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25 – $38/hour, plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead the team that picks and prepares online grocery and retail orders. Strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, education paid through Live Better U) and a clear leadership track inside a major employer.
Store Director – Bloom MT (Cannabis Dispensary)
- Employer: Bloom MT
- Location: Bozeman, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary plus profit-sharing incentives (exact amount not listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Run one of Montana’s top cannabis dispensaries, leading the team, operations, compliance, and sales. Comes with 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, company-paid life insurance, flexible time off, and employee discount, plus a chance to grow in a fast-moving industry.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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