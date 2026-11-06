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🏥 Bozeman Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, ICU & MRI Openings
Bozeman’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options for travel clinicians, plus solid local RN roles if you want to stay put. Here are some of the most interesting openings around town this week.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,557/week
Employer: Voca Healthcare
Location: Bozeman, MT
Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts, 13 weeks
Pay: $2,557/week (estimated)
Travel MRI role with day shifts and benefits starting the 1st of the month after you start. Includes weekly pay, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, holiday pay, and referral bonuses.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,702/week
Employer: AHS Staffing
Location: Bozeman, MT
Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 4x10 rotating, 13 weeks
Pay: $2,702.20/week (estimated)
Higher‑paying MRI contract with private housing or housing allowance, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision (even pet insurance). Great if you want strong recruiter support and clear pay breakdowns.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,277/week
Employer: Uniti Med
Location: Bozeman, MT
Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr rotating, 13 weeks
Pay: $2,277/week (estimated)
Day‑1 insurance (Cigna medical, MetLife dental/vision) plus license reimbursement and travel discounts. Good fit if you want a hands‑on recruiter and solid support from an award‑winning agency.
Radiology Tech – Limited License (Casual Call)
Employer: Bozeman Health
Location: Bozeman, MT
Type: Casual call, variable shifts
Pay: Not listed
Entry‑friendly radiology role for students in an accredited rad tech program with a Montana limited X‑ray permit. You’ll perform X‑rays, assist radiologists, and gain hospital experience with flexible hours.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,412–$2,539/week
Employer: GLC On‑The‑Go, Inc.
Location: Bozeman, MT
Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, variable 4x10s, 13 weeks
Pay: $2,412–$2,539/week (range)
MRI contract at Bozeman Deaconess with weekly direct deposit, health/vision/dental, 401(k), and possible completion/signing bonuses. Nice option if you want transparent communication and recruiter support.
Travel ICU RN – $2,412/week
Employer: Medical Solutions
Location: Bozeman, MT
Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts, 13 weeks
Pay: $2,412/week (estimated)
ICU contract (CCU) with day‑one medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) plus pet‑friendly housing options. Great if you want a big‑name agency and lots of traveler perks.
Registered Nurse – Student Health Services
Employer: Montana State University – Student Health Services
Location: Bozeman, MT
Type: Full‑time, academic year
Pay: Starting at $37.00/hour, DOE
Clinic‑style RN role serving MSU students—triage, injections, minor procedures, and travel immunizations in a campus wellness center setting. Screening of applications began October 22, 2026 and continues until filled.
Magnetic Resonance Imaging Technologist
Employer: Bluebird Staffing
Facility: Bozeman Deaconess Hospital
Location: Bozeman, MT
Type: Contract, 40 hrs/week, variable 4x10s, 13 weeks
Pay: Not listed
MRI tech contract with no on‑call, 4x10 schedule, and a 13‑week run—nice if you want predictable hours in a hospital setting.
Registered Nurse – Cardiac ICU
Employer: Bluebird Staffing
Facility: Bozeman Deaconess Hospital
Location: Bozeman, MT
Type: Contract, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 + 3 call shifts, 13 weeks
Pay: Not listed
Cardiac ICU contract with a mix of regular shifts and call. Good for experienced critical‑care RNs who want high‑acuity work in the valley.
Director of Clinical Services – Hospice
Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
Location: Bozeman, MT
Type: Full‑time
Pay: Not listed
Leadership role overseeing clinical and non‑clinical hospice services, operations, and staff. Comes with generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, and bonus opportunities.
Registered Nurse – ICU (Travel)
Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
Location: Bozeman, MT 59715
Type: Travel contract, 3x12 rotating, 13 weeks
Pay: $2,466–$2,570/week (estimated gross)
ICU travel contract with weekly pay, health benefits, and recruiter support from a long‑standing staffing agency. Good if you want solid pay plus nationwide options after this assignment.
Surgery Center Registered Nurse (Full‑Time)
Employer: MES Surgery Center
Location: Bozeman, MT
Type: Full‑time, Mon–Thu, 10‑hr shifts
Pay: $40–$45/hour
Ophthalmology ambulatory surgery center RN role with OR Circulator + Pre‑Op/PACU duties. Four‑day workweek, no weekends listed, plus 401(k) with match, health insurance, PTO, and more.
Radiology/Cardiology – MRI Tech – $2,530/week
Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
Location: Bozeman, MT
Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 4x10 flex, 13 weeks
Pay: $2,530/week
MRI tech contract with guaranteed 40 hours, weekly pay, and full benefits (medical/dental/vision, 401k). Nice if you want steady hours and a clear weekly rate.
RN – ICU – $2,530/week
Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
Location: Bozeman, MT
Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 any shift, 13 weeks
Pay: $2,530/week
ICU travel role with flexible shift options and guaranteed hours. Comes with weekly pay and full benefits, plus referral bonuses.
Surgery Center Registered Nurse (Part‑Time, Tue & Wed)
Employer: MES Surgery Center
Location: Bozeman, MT
Type: Part‑time, Tue & Wed, two 10‑hr shifts
Pay: $45/hour
Great option if you want steady OR/PACU work in just two days a week. Same ophthalmology surgery center, with a tight‑knit team feel and in‑person care.
RN – ICU (Variable Shift) – $2,643/week
Employer: RN Staff
Location: Bozeman, MT 59715
Type: Travel, variable, 3x12 + 3 call shifts
Pay: $2,643/week gross (estimated; net about $2,373/week)
ICU travel contract with a detailed pay breakdown (taxable + stipends + lodging). Good if you like to see the numbers clearly before you commit.
Hospice Transition Liaison (Nurse or Social Worker)
Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
Location: Bozeman, MT
Type: Full‑time
Pay: Not listed
Bridge role between hospitals, facilities, and hospice—lots of patient/family education and outreach. Ideal if you’re an RN or social worker who loves coordination and advocacy.
RN Quality and Training Coordinator – Home Health
Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
Location: Bozeman, MT
Type: Full‑time
Pay: Not listed
Behind‑the‑scenes RN role focused on documentation review, training, and quality for home health/hospice. Great if you enjoy coaching clinicians and keeping charts tight and compliant.
Radiology Tech – Outpatient Cottonwood Clinic (Casual Call)
Employer: Bozeman Health
Location: Bozeman, MT
Type: Casual call, day shift
Pay: Not listed
Outpatient radiology role with day shifts at Cottonwood Clinic. Perfect if you want clinic‑based imaging work with less nights/weekends than hospital radiology.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—most of these employers and agencies have similar roles you can jump to from the listing.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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