🏥 Bozeman Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, ICU & MRI Openings

Bozeman’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options for travel clinicians, plus solid local RN roles if you want to stay put. Here are some of the most interesting openings around town this week.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,557/week (estimated)

Travel MRI role with day shifts and benefits starting the 1st of the month after you start. Includes weekly pay, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, holiday pay, and referral bonuses.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 4x10 rotating, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,702.20/week (estimated)

Higher‑paying MRI contract with private housing or housing allowance, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision (even pet insurance). Great if you want strong recruiter support and clear pay breakdowns.

Employer: Uniti Med

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr rotating, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,277/week (estimated)

Day‑1 insurance (Cigna medical, MetLife dental/vision) plus license reimbursement and travel discounts. Good fit if you want a hands‑on recruiter and solid support from an award‑winning agency.

Employer: Bozeman Health

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Casual call, variable shifts

Pay: Not listed

Entry‑friendly radiology role for students in an accredited rad tech program with a Montana limited X‑ray permit. You’ll perform X‑rays, assist radiologists, and gain hospital experience with flexible hours.

Employer: GLC On‑The‑Go, Inc.

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, variable 4x10s, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,412–$2,539/week (range)

MRI contract at Bozeman Deaconess with weekly direct deposit, health/vision/dental, 401(k), and possible completion/signing bonuses. Nice option if you want transparent communication and recruiter support.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,412/week (estimated)

ICU contract (CCU) with day‑one medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) plus pet‑friendly housing options. Great if you want a big‑name agency and lots of traveler perks.

Employer: Montana State University – Student Health Services

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Full‑time, academic year

Pay: Starting at $37.00/hour, DOE

Clinic‑style RN role serving MSU students—triage, injections, minor procedures, and travel immunizations in a campus wellness center setting. Screening of applications began October 22, 2026 and continues until filled.

Employer: Bluebird Staffing

Facility: Bozeman Deaconess Hospital

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Contract, 40 hrs/week, variable 4x10s, 13 weeks

Pay: Not listed

MRI tech contract with no on‑call, 4x10 schedule, and a 13‑week run—nice if you want predictable hours in a hospital setting.

Employer: Bluebird Staffing

Facility: Bozeman Deaconess Hospital

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Contract, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 + 3 call shifts, 13 weeks

Pay: Not listed

Cardiac ICU contract with a mix of regular shifts and call. Good for experienced critical‑care RNs who want high‑acuity work in the valley.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Full‑time

Pay: Not listed

Leadership role overseeing clinical and non‑clinical hospice services, operations, and staff. Comes with generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, and bonus opportunities.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Bozeman, MT 59715

Type: Travel contract, 3x12 rotating, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,466–$2,570/week (estimated gross)

ICU travel contract with weekly pay, health benefits, and recruiter support from a long‑standing staffing agency. Good if you want solid pay plus nationwide options after this assignment.

Employer: MES Surgery Center

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Full‑time, Mon–Thu, 10‑hr shifts

Pay: $40–$45/hour

Ophthalmology ambulatory surgery center RN role with OR Circulator + Pre‑Op/PACU duties. Four‑day workweek, no weekends listed, plus 401(k) with match, health insurance, PTO, and more.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 4x10 flex, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,530/week

MRI tech contract with guaranteed 40 hours, weekly pay, and full benefits (medical/dental/vision, 401k). Nice if you want steady hours and a clear weekly rate.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 any shift, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,530/week

ICU travel role with flexible shift options and guaranteed hours. Comes with weekly pay and full benefits, plus referral bonuses.

Employer: MES Surgery Center

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Part‑time, Tue & Wed, two 10‑hr shifts

Pay: $45/hour

Great option if you want steady OR/PACU work in just two days a week. Same ophthalmology surgery center, with a tight‑knit team feel and in‑person care.

Employer: RN Staff

Location: Bozeman, MT 59715

Type: Travel, variable, 3x12 + 3 call shifts

Pay: $2,643/week gross (estimated; net about $2,373/week)

ICU travel contract with a detailed pay breakdown (taxable + stipends + lodging). Good if you like to see the numbers clearly before you commit.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Full‑time

Pay: Not listed

Bridge role between hospitals, facilities, and hospice—lots of patient/family education and outreach. Ideal if you’re an RN or social worker who loves coordination and advocacy.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Full‑time

Pay: Not listed

Behind‑the‑scenes RN role focused on documentation review, training, and quality for home health/hospice. Great if you enjoy coaching clinicians and keeping charts tight and compliant.

Employer: Bozeman Health

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Casual call, day shift

Pay: Not listed

Outpatient radiology role with day shifts at Cottonwood Clinic. Perfect if you want clinic‑based imaging work with less nights/weekends than hospital radiology.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—most of these employers and agencies have similar roles you can jump to from the listing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.