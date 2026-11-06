🏗️ Bozeman Engineering Roles with Multiple $95K–$200K+ Openings

Bozeman’s engineering scene is busy right now, with firms hiring for both field and leadership roles. If you’re an engineer looking to stay in the valley (or work remote with Bozeman as a hub), these are worth a look.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Bozeman, MT (remote or Rocky Mountain offices)

(remote or Rocky Mountain offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $195,000+ (range listed for Colorado)

Lead high‑voltage overhead transmission line projects up to 765kV, from planning and design through construction support. This role is ideal if you have 7–10 years’ experience, a PE license, and strong PLS-CADD skills, and want flexible remote/office options across the Rocky Mountain region.

Note: A second posting for this same role exists with a different job ID; it appears to be the same position, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

Location: Bozeman, MT (plus multiple other city options)

(plus multiple other city options) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $200,000+

National‑level leadership role guiding AE2S’s civil practice across the U.S. (site civil, municipal, land development, surveying). Great fit if you’re a PE with 10+ years’ experience and want to set strategy, mentor teams, and help grow a 100% employee‑owned firm with strong family benefits.

Employer: Salas O'Brien

Location: Bozeman, MT or Seattle, WA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $115,000 base, plus bonus and equity eligible

Design HVAC and mechanical systems for data centers, telecom, federal/DoD, and other high‑tech facilities. Perfect if you have 5+ years of mechanical design experience (EIT or PE), are comfortable with AutoCAD/Revit, and want a mix of design work, site visits, and mentoring junior engineers.

Employer: DCI Engineers

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact range not listed)

Hands‑on role doing field inspections, construction observation, and report writing for a structural engineering firm with 20+ offices. Good match if you have an engineering or CET degree, like being on job sites (including in rough weather and at heights), and want strong benefits plus overtime earning potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details on requirements and benefits, and many are open to the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.