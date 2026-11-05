👔 Bozeman Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Bozeman’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with options in tech, higher ed, and mission-driven work. Here are several management roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next step.

Employer: Wildfire Defense Systems, Inc.

Wildfire Defense Systems, Inc. Location: Bozeman, MT (on-site, fast-paced environment)

(on-site, fast-paced environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead full SaaS project lifecycles for a national wildfire risk leader, working across Data Science, Technology, Legal, and client teams. This role blends project management, market research, and B2B client relationships to deliver wildfire risk and exposure products to major insurers.

Employer: Scion Staffing (placing with a mission-driven environmental nonprofit)

(placing with a mission-driven environmental nonprofit) Location: Listed in Bozeman, MT ; role is fully remote with preference for Pacific Time Zone

Listed in ; role is with preference for Pacific Time Zone Type: Full-time, temporary (about 3 months, possible extension/permanent)

Compensation: $33.65/hour (about $70,000/year equivalent)

Run day-to-day operations, finance, HR, payroll, and vendor management during a key transition for an organization focused on nature-inspired climate solutions. Great fit if you want remote work, solid pay, and a chance to make an impact while working closely with executive leadership.

Employer: Montana State University – Technology Transfer Office

Location: Bozeman, MT (on-site)

Type: Full-time, professional appointment

Salary: $105,000 – $125,000 annually , DOE

, DOE Application review begins: November 29, 2026 (open until filled)

High-autonomy role helping MSU researchers move inventions to market, especially in engineering, physics, and software. You’ll evaluate IP, do market research, license technologies, and negotiate agreements with industry—ideal for someone with 5+ years in a tech-driven company and a strong grasp of patents and commercialization.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor a quick cover letter, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.