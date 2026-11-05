🧑‍💼 Multiple HR Openings in Bozeman, MT Across Healthcare & Business

Bozeman’s HR scene is busy right now—especially in healthcare and professional services. If you like building teams and supporting people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE)

Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a growing professional services firm where people are the core focus. You’ll own benefits administration, onboarding, training support, and HR systems so employees have a smooth, consistent experience. This role is highly confidential and ideal if you like building processes and company-wide initiatives.

Employer: Bozeman Health

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Full-time, onsite, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Handle full-cycle recruiting and onboarding for non-provider roles at the region’s major health system. You’ll partner closely with leaders, run interview and offer processes, track recruiting data, and help with retention and other HR projects. Good fit if you have HR/talent acquisition experience and want a mission-driven, fast-paced setting.

Employer: Bozeman Health

Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Full-time, onsite, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead nurse and clinical recruiting for Bozeman Health, from sourcing and interviewing to offers and onboarding. This role blends nursing experience with HR, building pipelines through schools, events, and community partners, and using data to improve hiring. Great if you’re an RN who loves talent development and strategy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.