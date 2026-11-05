📅 Free 11th Annual Pumpkin Smash composting event Nov. 7

📅 Free Pumpkin Smash & Composting Party on Nov. 7

The Pumpkin Smash is back for its 11th year on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM.

Bring your old pumpkins, smash them for fun, and help keep them out of the landfill — they’ll be locally composted after the event.

There are now two Bozeman locations:

East Side: Story Mill Park / Story Mill Community Center, 600 Bridger Drive

Story Mill Park / West Side: Bozeman Sports Complex

Details:

FREE event

All ages welcome

Bring your pumpkins (and your smashing energy!)

Come smash, stomp, and toss your pumpkins and help turn them into compost instead of trash.