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Bozeman
📅 Free 11th Annual Pumpkin Smash composting event Nov. 7
6 days ago
📅 Free Pumpkin Smash & Composting Party on Nov. 7
The Pumpkin Smash is back for its 11th year on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM.
Bring your old pumpkins, smash them for fun, and help keep them out of the landfill — they’ll be locally composted after the event.
There are now two Bozeman locations:
- East Side: Story Mill Park / Story Mill Community Center, 600 Bridger Drive
- West Side: Bozeman Sports Complex
Details:
- FREE event
- All ages welcome
- Bring your pumpkins (and your smashing energy!)
Come smash, stomp, and toss your pumpkins and help turn them into compost instead of trash.
More Info: Calendar • Pumpkin Smash! Happy Trash Can’s 11th A...
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