Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Bozeman

📅 Free 11th Annual Pumpkin Smash composting event Nov. 7

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0JBd_1Gnu9skl00

📅 Free Pumpkin Smash & Composting Party on Nov. 7

The Pumpkin Smash is back for its 11th year on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM.

Bring your old pumpkins, smash them for fun, and help keep them out of the landfill — they’ll be locally composted after the event.

There are now two Bozeman locations:

  • East Side: Story Mill Park / Story Mill Community Center, 600 Bridger Drive
  • West Side: Bozeman Sports Complex

Details:

  • FREE event
  • All ages welcome
  • Bring your pumpkins (and your smashing energy!)

Come smash, stomp, and toss your pumpkins and help turn them into compost instead of trash.

More Info: Calendar • Pumpkin Smash! Happy Trash Can’s 11th A...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments