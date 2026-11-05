🍽️ Bozeman Food & Hospitality: Multiple Flexible Roles Hiring Now

Bozeman’s food scene is busy year‑round, from Main Street grills to grocery bakeries and summer camps. Here are a few solid openings if you like fast‑paced kitchens and friendly guest vibes.

Employer: Ted's Montana Grill

Ted's Montana Grill Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15/hour plus tips (strong PPA noted)

Help welcome guests, support servers, and keep the dining room running smoothly at a polished, scratch‑kitchen restaurant. Flexible schedules, medical benefits, 401(k) with match, and career growth (many managers started in this role).

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: Bozeman, MT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)

Bake breads, pastries, cakes, and desserts, then stock and decorate the bakery case so it looks great all day. Offers flexible schedules, associate discounts, and access to health benefits, 401(k), and PTO for eligible employees.

Employer: Wolfoods, Inc.

Location: Bozeman, MT (live-on-site at rural camps across the US)

Type: Full-time, seasonal (May–Sept)

Schedule: Minimum 6 days / 70 hours per week

Lead prep and production in a high‑volume, scratch‑cook camp kitchen, managing staff, food safety, and special diets. This live‑in role includes competitive seasonal pay, performance bonus, free room and board, and travel allowance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Bozeman’s hospitality jobs turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.