Boynton Beach restaurants are busy and hiring, especially for folks who like fast-paced kitchens and daytime shifts. If you’ve got solid kitchen or serving skills, there are some nice options here.

Employer: First Watch

First Watch Location: Boynton Beach, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks include no night shifts ever, health, dental & vision options, 401(k), PTO (if hours met), tuition help, Calm app access, and big meal discounts. Great if you want steady daytime hours and a supportive, team-focused kitchen.

Employer: Duffy’s

Duffy’s Location: Boynton Beach, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Classic sports-bar style line cook role: grill, fry, prep, and keep the line moving while staying clean and organized. Good fit if you’re dependable, can handle busy shifts, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 40 lbs.

Employer: First Watch

First Watch Location: Boynton Beach, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (plus tips)

Not listed (plus tips) Daytime breakfast–brunch–lunch service only, with the same strong benefits as other First Watch roles. Ideal if you like a team vibe, want to learn a set “Five Steps of Service,” and prefer early shifts over late nights.

Employer: Sole Mio Kitchen & Bar

Location: Boynton Beach, FL 33472

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $60,000 per year

Hands-on leadership role running Italian sauté and pizza stations, managing prep, inventory, and back-of-house staff. Great for an experienced Italian cook ready to step up, with room to grow toward Head Chef in a reimagined, growing restaurant.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.