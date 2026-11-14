📅 Baby rhyme & play time at West Boynton Library

Bring your little one to Butterball Babies at the West Boynton Branch on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 10:00–10:30am.

This short session is all about babies, with rhymes, songs, puppets, and movement activities designed just for them.

For ages 1–13 months

Pre-walkers only

Location: 9451 Jog Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33437

Questions? Contact WBB Children’s staff at wbbcats@pbclibrary.org or call 561-681-4033.

You can also mark yourself as interested or add it to your calendar through the library’s event page.