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🏥 Boynton Beach Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Big Bonuses
Boynton Beach healthcare is buzzing right now, with strong hospital systems and home health groups all hiring. If you’re in nursing, pharmacy, or medical admin, there are some solid options here.
Registered Nurse Labor and Delivery, $25,000 Bonus (Nights)
- Employer: Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital
- Location: Boynton Beach, FL (Bethesda East)
- Type: Full-time, 7:00 PM – 7:30 AM
- Pay: $40.84–$51.15/hour (based on experience)
- Bonus: Sign-on up to $25,000
L&D role on a busy unit with strong clinical support and a big sign-on bonus. Ideal if you have 6–12+ months Labor & Delivery experience and want growth, tuition help, and a long-term hospital career.
Pharmacist – Home Infusion
- Employer: InfuCare Rx®
- Location: Boynton Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: Sign-on up to $10,000
Home infusion pharmacist role with direct impact on patients at home. Good fit if you have acute-care or home infusion experience, like clinical problem-solving, and want to use your PharmD/RPh beyond a retail counter.
FGP Credentialing/Enrollment Coordinator
- Employer: NYU Langone Health – Florida
- Location: Boynton Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time (onsite healthcare admin role)
Healthcare admin position handling provider credentialing and enrollments. Great for someone with credentialing/managed care experience and strong Excel skills who wants steady hours and room to grow in a large system.
Pharmacy Technician, $7,000 Bonus – Bethesda West
- Employer: Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital
- Location: Boynton Beach, FL (Bethesda West)
- Type: Full-time, varied shifts
- Bonus: Sign-on up to $7,500
Hospital pharmacy tech role supporting inpatient care and IV admixtures. Good match if you’re a Registered Pharmacy Technician with 1+ year hospital or equivalent experience and want to grow inside a large health system.
Full-Time LPN – Skilled Nursing Home Visits
- Employer: WELCOME HOME HEALTH LLC
- Location: Boynton Beach, FL (field-based)
- Type: Full-time, home visits
- Pay: $38.00–$45.00/hour (per-visit structure)
Field LPN role doing skilled home health visits for Medicare and Medicaid patients. Great if you like working independently, want flexible scheduling, and enjoy one-on-one patient care in the home.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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