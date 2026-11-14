Boynton Beach healthcare is buzzing right now, with strong hospital systems and home health groups all hiring. If you’re in nursing, pharmacy, or medical admin, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital

Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital Location: Boynton Beach, FL (Bethesda East)

Type: Full-time, 7:00 PM – 7:30 AM

Pay: $40.84–$51.15/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Bonus: Sign-on up to $25,000

L&D role on a busy unit with strong clinical support and a big sign-on bonus. Ideal if you have 6–12+ months Labor & Delivery experience and want growth, tuition help, and a long-term hospital career.

Employer: InfuCare Rx®

Location: Boynton Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Bonus: Sign-on up to $10,000

Home infusion pharmacist role with direct impact on patients at home. Good fit if you have acute-care or home infusion experience, like clinical problem-solving, and want to use your PharmD/RPh beyond a retail counter.

Employer: NYU Langone Health – Florida

Location: Boynton Beach, FL

Type: Full-time (onsite healthcare admin role)

Healthcare admin position handling provider credentialing and enrollments. Great for someone with credentialing/managed care experience and strong Excel skills who wants steady hours and room to grow in a large system.

Employer: Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital

Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital Location: Boynton Beach, FL (Bethesda West)

Type: Full-time, varied shifts

Bonus: Sign-on up to $7,500

Hospital pharmacy tech role supporting inpatient care and IV admixtures. Good match if you’re a Registered Pharmacy Technician with 1+ year hospital or equivalent experience and want to grow inside a large health system.

Employer: WELCOME HOME HEALTH LLC

Location: Boynton Beach, FL (field-based)

Type: Full-time, home visits

Pay: $38.00–$45.00/hour (per-visit structure)

Field LPN role doing skilled home health visits for Medicare and Medicaid patients. Great if you like working independently, want flexible scheduling, and enjoy one-on-one patient care in the home.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.