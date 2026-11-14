Boynton Beach has some very special cats hoping to find safe, loving homes. Here are a few local kitties who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: R U 4 Me Pet Rescue, Inc.

Personality: Sweet, cuddly, very soft and fluffy

Sweet, cuddly, very soft and fluffy Good with: Other cats and kittens, small dog (raised with both)

Other cats and kittens, small dog (raised with both) Special note: Must be adopted with one of his siblings (Abby or Angie) or another sweet, young companion cat.

Aspen is a soft, fluffy orange baby who loves company and has grown up around other cats and a small dog. He’ll do best in a home where he has a young feline friend to grow up with.

👉 Meet Aspen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: R U 4 Me Pet Rescue, Inc.

Personality: Very sweet little girl

Very sweet little girl Good with: Multiple cats/kittens of all ages, small dog (raised with both)

Multiple cats/kittens of all ages, small dog (raised with both) Special note: Must be adopted with one of her siblings (Angie or Aspen) or another sweet, young companion cat.

Abby is a darling tortie baby who has grown up in a busy cat household plus a small dog, so she’s used to furry friends. She’ll thrive in a home where she has another young cat to play and cuddle with.

👉 Meet Abby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tri-color Torbie (tortoiseshell/tabby mix)

Tri-color Torbie (tortoiseshell/tabby mix) Shelter: R U 4 Me Pet Rescue, Inc.

Personality: Very sweet little lady

Very sweet little lady Good with: Multiple cats/kittens, small dog (raised with both)

Multiple cats/kittens, small dog (raised with both) Special note: Must be adopted with one of her siblings (Abby or Aspen) or another sweet, young companion cat.

Angie is a beautiful tri-color torbie with a gentle nature. She’s used to living with other cats and a small dog and will be happiest with a young feline buddy by her side.

👉 Meet Angie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Young (about 1 year 3 months)

Young (about 1 year 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Adoption Fee: $1 (private owner)

(private owner) Listing Type: For Adoption by Private Owner (Boynton Beach, FL)

Personality: Very gentle, sweet, well-behaved

Very gentle, sweet, well-behaved Living style: Indoor-only cat

Indoor-only cat Health: Fully vaccinated (per owner)

Zuri is a loving young orange tabby who has been an indoor cat his whole life. His owner can no longer keep him and is looking for a safe, caring home where he’ll stay loved and protected.

👉 Meet Zuri and contact his owner on adoptapet

If you’re in the Boynton Beach, FL area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Visit their links, reach out to R U 4 Me Pet Rescue, Inc. or the private owner, and share these profiles with friends and neighbors.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.