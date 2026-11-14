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🐱 Sweet Boynton Beach Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption
Boynton Beach has some very special cats hoping to find safe, loving homes. Here are a few local kitties who are ready to meet you.
Aspen
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: R U 4 Me Pet Rescue, Inc.
- Personality: Sweet, cuddly, very soft and fluffy
- Good with: Other cats and kittens, small dog (raised with both)
- Special note: Must be adopted with one of his siblings (Abby or Angie) or another sweet, young companion cat.
Aspen is a soft, fluffy orange baby who loves company and has grown up around other cats and a small dog. He’ll do best in a home where he has a young feline friend to grow up with.
👉 Meet Aspen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Abby
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: R U 4 Me Pet Rescue, Inc.
- Personality: Very sweet little girl
- Good with: Multiple cats/kittens of all ages, small dog (raised with both)
- Special note: Must be adopted with one of her siblings (Angie or Aspen) or another sweet, young companion cat.
Abby is a darling tortie baby who has grown up in a busy cat household plus a small dog, so she’s used to furry friends. She’ll thrive in a home where she has another young cat to play and cuddle with.
👉 Meet Abby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Angie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tri-color Torbie (tortoiseshell/tabby mix)
- Shelter: R U 4 Me Pet Rescue, Inc.
- Personality: Very sweet little lady
- Good with: Multiple cats/kittens, small dog (raised with both)
- Special note: Must be adopted with one of her siblings (Abby or Aspen) or another sweet, young companion cat.
Angie is a beautiful tri-color torbie with a gentle nature. She’s used to living with other cats and a small dog and will be happiest with a young feline buddy by her side.
👉 Meet Angie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zuri
- Breed: Tabby
- Age: Young (about 1 year 3 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $1 (private owner)
- Listing Type: For Adoption by Private Owner (Boynton Beach, FL)
- Personality: Very gentle, sweet, well-behaved
- Living style: Indoor-only cat
- Health: Fully vaccinated (per owner)
Zuri is a loving young orange tabby who has been an indoor cat his whole life. His owner can no longer keep him and is looking for a safe, caring home where he’ll stay loved and protected.
👉 Meet Zuri and contact his owner on adoptapet
If you’re in the Boynton Beach, FL area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Visit their links, reach out to R U 4 Me Pet Rescue, Inc. or the private owner, and share these profiles with friends and neighbors.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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