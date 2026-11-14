Boynton Beach neighbors are giving away some useful furniture this week. If you need a couch or dressers, these free items might be perfect for you.

Item: Cream-colored couch with chaise

Condition: Used, cared for, with some cat scratches and a sunk-in middle seat (owner previously paid to have it filled but it could use more filling). Chaise is in good condition and the couch has been steam cleaned often.

Location: By the dumpster area at Goodwill, 9796 South Military Trail, Boynton Beach, FL

Details: Originally bought in Hong Kong. Good option if you don’t mind some wear and can give it a second life. You’ll need to load and transport it yourself from the dumpster area.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: 6-drawer dresser

Condition: Free to anyone who can pick it up (no other condition details given).

Approx. dimensions: 18" L × 54" W × 30" H

Location: Boynton Lakes, Boynton Beach, FL (listed as located in ZIP 33411)

Pickup notes: The dresser is in an upstairs apartment, so you’ll need to bring help to carry it down and load it.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: 8-drawer dresser

Condition: Free to anyone who can pick it up (no other condition details given).

Approx. dimensions: 20" L × 64" W × 32" H

Location: Boynton Lakes, Boynton Beach, FL (listed as located in ZIP 33411)

Pickup notes: Also in an upstairs apartment, so plan to bring assistance for moving and loading.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

These free deals can go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.