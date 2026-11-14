Boynton Beach is busy and growing, which means local restaurants and hospitals are adding to their teams. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital

Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital Location: Boynton Beach, FL (Bethesda West)

(Bethesda West) Type: Part-time

Pay: Estimated $16.00 – $18.38/hour, depending on experience

Help prepare, assemble, and deliver patient meals, stock floor kitchens, and handle basic cashier duties in the cafeteria. This role comes with career growth, wellness programs, tuition reimbursement, and strong health benefits from a major South Florida healthcare system.

Employer: Katzners Cafe

Katzners Cafe Location: Boynton Beach, FL 33437

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00/hour

Be the first friendly face guests see as you greet, seat, and manage reservations and waitlists. Great fit if you have good phone skills, like a fast pace, and want flexible hours in a local cafe setting.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express and Suites

Holiday Inn Express and Suites Location: Boynton Beach, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Set up and refresh the breakfast area, keep things clean, and help guests start their day on a good note. Includes hotel employee discounts and steady morning hours if you like being done early in the day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift or detail that works for you. And if you apply, do it soon; good local spots fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.