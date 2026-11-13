Boynton Beach is busy and growing, which means steady work in kitchens, cafeterias, and dining halls all over town. If you like fast-paced shifts and feeding people, these local food service roles are worth a look.

Employer: Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital

Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital Location: Boynton Beach, FL (Bethesda West)

(Bethesda West) Type: Full-time

Estimated pay: $16.00 – $18.38/hour, depending on experience

Hospital-based role where you help prepare, assemble, and deliver patient meals, stock floor kitchens, and handle cafeteria cashier duties. Good fit if you want strong benefits, clear career growth, and a stable healthcare employer.

Employer: Diocese of Palm Beach

Location: Boynton Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

How to apply: Send resume and cover letter to marta.vargas@svdp.edu

Hands-on cook job in a seminary kitchen, handling everything from chopping and cooking to salad bar, deli station, and Sunday brunch. Best for someone with 5+ years’ cook experience, strong food safety habits, and comfort working in a hot, busy kitchen.

Employer: TKS Restaurants (New School Mediterranean)

(New School Mediterranean) Location: Boynton Beach, FL

Type: Part-time

Back-of-house role focused on washing, chopping, and portioning ingredients so service runs smoothly. Great entry point if you have basic kitchen skills, can stand on your feet, and want flexible hours in a fast-paced restaurant.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the hiring manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.