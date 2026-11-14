Boyertown has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things and staying active on the job. Here are a couple of strong options in maintenance and restoration.

Employer: First Response Rail Service, Inc.

First Response Rail Service, Inc. Location: Boyertown, PA (with occasional travel)

(with occasional travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on equipment, containers, and mechanical components doing troubleshooting, repairs, and preventive maintenance. Good fit if you’re handy with tools, can weld or fabricate (or want to grow those skills), and don’t mind some travel to other job sites.

Employer: Voda Cleaning & Restoration (IICRC listing)

(IICRC listing) Location: Boyertown, PA (territory from Reading to Doylestown)

(territory from Reading to Doylestown) Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Salary: $24.00 – $27.00 per hour

Join a growing restoration crew handling water, fire, and mold jobs plus cleaning work like carpets and air ducts. Comes with commission opportunities, flat on-call pay, company vehicle, paid training, and paths to advance into lead or management roles.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.