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Boyd
Boyd K-9 Team Visits Boyd Primary Campus
3 days ago
On Wednesday, Officer Holder and K-9 Officer Zoe visited students at the Boyd Primary Campus to teach about Zoe’s work in the community. Students met K-9 Zoe, learned about her roles in narcotics detection, tracking, and article searches, and watched a live demo of how she finds narcotics.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Boyd
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