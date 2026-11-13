(Matchroom Boxing)

CARSON, California – Eddie Hearn has outlined his vision for Shakur Stevenson's future, warning the unbeaten four-division champion against allowing the wrong advice or an unsuitable deal to derail his pursuit of greatness.

The Matchroom Boxing promoter said Thursday he is interested in aligning with Stevenson and his close friend, former lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis, provided expectations of their value are adjusted.

"It becomes very appealing for fighters to listen to the wrong kind of advice or the wrong deals on the table," Hearn said following the Diego Pacheco-Darius Fulghum news conference at Dignity Health Sports Park. "What I say to Shakur is, 'Now is not the time to mess up the plan.'"

With DAZN holding broadcast agreements with every major promoter except Zuffa Boxing, the promoters Stevenson recently left without having a single fight for them, Hearn believes he is well positioned to deliver the fights Stevenson needs to build his legacy.

Among the potential opponents he identified were former lightweight champion Raymond Muratalla, Gary Antuanne Russell, Dalton Smith and Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz.

For Hearn, the stakes extend far beyond securing Stevenson's next fight. He believes the American, last seen in January beating Teofimo Lopez, has the talent to establish himself among the greatest fighters in boxing history.

"What Shakur has in front of him is the opportunity to become the greatest fighter of his generation, and maybe of all time – he's that good," Hearn said.

"What you need now is security, trust, honesty and someone with the ability to deliver legacy, and let your talent to be remembered forever, and that is Eddie fucking Hearn, every day of the week."