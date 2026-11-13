(Zachariah Delgado/Matchroom)

CARSON, California – Eddie Hearn is convinced Anthony Joshua will knock out Tyson Fury when the two former heavyweight champions finally collide on December 11 in Cardiff, Wales.

But the Matchroom Boxing promoter insists the responsibility for making that happen rests with Joshua, not his trainer Ben Davison.

Hearn, speaking Thursday following the Diego Pacheco-Darius Fulghum news conference at Dignity Health Sports Park, said he recently visited Joshua and dismissed criticism of Davison, who was in Joshua's corner when he was battered and stopped by Daniel Dubois.

Davison was also working with former champion Fabio Wardley when he was twice stopped by Dubois earlier this year.

The coach came under fire for the first loss in particular when Wardley looked unsteady for several rounds before eventually being stopped in the 11th round. Dubois won the return inside two.

Hearn, however, believes that victory is in the hands of Joshua alone, not his trainer.

"When you are as experienced and fit as Anthony Joshua, there is only one person who can win you that fight – that's you," Hearn said. "Yeah, the game plan can be right and Ben Davison can use his experience of working with Tyson Fury, but it's on you.

"If he goes in with the right mentality, he knocks out Tyson Fury. I know it. It's got to come from [Joshua], not Ben Davison."