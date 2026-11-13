(MVP/Sky Sports)

Chantelle Cameron will renew hostilities with Mikaela Mayer on Christmas Eve on the undercard of Jake Paul-Cedric Doumbe in Dubai.

Cameron defeated Mayer in August via a hotly contested 10-round decision to add the WBA and WBC junior middleweight belts to the WBO strap she already owned.

Cameron was awarded scores of 97-93, 97-93 and 96-94 in Birmingham, England, though Mayer, 22-3 (5 KOs), reacted angrily to the decision, saying Cameron had been "lucky in her little backyard" – much to the winner's displeasure.

Mayer later expressed regret for herspur-of-the-moment outburst.

The prickliness between the pair had been growing in the build-up to their first encounter. Even so, they managed to find common ground on one thing.

"We agreed to the rematch before the first fight, so we both kept our word," said 35-year-old Cameron, 23-1 (8 KOs).

"And now the rematch is on the biggest stage in boxing."

Mayer, 36, has also been on the wrong end of close decision defeats to Alycia Baumgardner and Natasha Jonas in the past. This time, however, she gets her first shot at revenge.

"Although I don't feel I performed to my highest potential, I've been working hard to fix the mistakes I made and I will 100 per cent come back stronger," she said.

"I'm taking my belts back on Thursday, December 24."