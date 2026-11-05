Devin Haney-Liam Paro official for Dec. 19 in San Francisco

(Photo: Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions)

Devin Haney has a new streaming home, and his first welterweight title defense for DAZN will come at home.

Haney, an unbeaten three-division champion from the Bay Area, will risk his WBO belt against another new 147lbs titlist, Liam Paro of Australia, at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Dec. 19.

Former welterweight titleholder Brian Norman Jnr will fight ex-welterweight title challenger Abel Ramos in the co-main event of a card also expected to include unbeaten welterweight and 2024 U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson.

“My resume speaks for itself. I’ve never been afraid to go into a champion’s backyard and put my record on the line,” Devin Haney, 33-0 (15 KOs), said in a prepared statement. “I went to Australia, took George Kambosos’ belts and became undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

“Now I’m bringing another Australian world champion, Liam Paro, into my backyard. This time, I plan to take his belt and become a unified welterweight world champion right here at home. Oakland is where my story started, and the Bay Area has always been part of who I am.”

Haney, 27, has been out of the ring since his Nov. 22 unanimous decision victory over Norman, enduring failed negotiations with unbeaten four-division champion Shakur Stevenson before selecting IBF belt holder Paro, who had been in talks to fight on the Dec. 13 Erislandy Lara-Tim Tszyu junior middleweight-title card in Australia.

“The historically prestigious welterweight division is heating up, and it all starts on Dec. 19 in San Francisco when Devin Haney and Liam Paro unify their titles,” Top Rank President Todd duBoef said in a news release.

“It is a pleasure to be reunited with Team Haney after orchestrating his successful bid for the undisputed lightweight championship in 2022. Paro is no stranger to winning on the road, having broken the hearts of Puerto Rican fans when he upset Subriel Matias for his super lightweight crown. This is a terrific matchup with massive stakes.”

Haney headed for welterweight unification?

Haney’s father-trainer-manager, Bill Haney, is targeting an undisputed welterweight reign as fellow champions Ryan Garcia and Teofimo Lopez Jnr have negotiated for their own unification Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.

“We made championship history at Chase Center at 140 pounds,” Bill Haney said of a title victory over ex-champion Regis Prograis. “Now we’re returning at 147 for another opportunity to make history, looking to build on that success and deliver a memorable night of world-class boxing for the Bay Area.”

Paro, 28-1 (16 KOs), in June dealt Lewis Crocker his first defeat, earning a unanimous decision in Brisbane, Australia, to become a two-division world champion.

“Three years ago, I was on the undercard at Chase Center the night Devin fought Regis Prograis,” Paro said. “I said back then that ‘Haney versus Paro’ rolls off the tongue. Now it’s here. Champion versus champion, two belts on the line, in his backyard.

“I’ve never taken the easy road. I went to Puerto Rico and took the title off Matias in front of his own people. Devin’s a great fighter, and I respect that. But I’ve been the underdog plenty of times and I’ve made history before. Dec. 19, I’m coming to unify the division and make more history.”

Premier Boxing Champions helped broker the fight through its Australian promotional partner, No Limit.

“Look, this is the fight we've been chasing since the day Liam won that IBF belt,” said No Limit Boxing CEO George Rose. “Plenty of champions sit on their titles and wait for an easy defense. That's never been Liam Paro and it's never been No Limit. We put his name in front of every champion in the division and said come and get it. Devin Haney has answered, and full credit to him for that.

“I'll say it straight: Devin Haney is the best welterweight in the world right now. Undefeated, three-division world champion, fighting in his hometown. That's exactly why Liam wants him. You don't become the best by going around the best. You go straight through them, and that's what we're heading to America to do.”

Norman-Ramos winner could be in line for title shot

The Norman-Ramos bout could provide a title challenger if the Dec. 19 winner doesn’t move directly to Garcia or Lopez.

“I don't fear the moment. I embrace it. Every setback has sharpened me, every sacrifice has shaped me, and every round has taught me something,” Norman said in the release. “I don't need to be perfect. I need to be present, disciplined and calculated. The goal isn't just to win a fight. It's to bring the best version of myself into that ring and leave no doubt about who I am. Dec. 19, I’ll be my best self.”

Said Ramos: “I’m super-excited for this opportunity. Brian Norman Jnr always comes to fight, and with my action-packed style, I know this is going to be a fan-friendly fight for everyone at the Chase Center and watching on DAZN. This will be my first time in San Francisco, and I can’t wait to put on a show for the boxing fans to close out the year.”