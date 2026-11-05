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Lenar Perez injured, out of Nov. 12 bout vs. Artur Ziyatdinov
By Jason Langendorf,6 days ago
Cruiserweight Lenar Perez, scheduled to take on Artur Ziyatdinov in the co-main event on a Nov. 12 card headlined by Jhon Orobio vs. Hendri Cedeno, has been forced to pull out of the fight because of an injury.
Perez (17-0, 15 KOs), a 28-year-old Cuban-born resident of France, suffered an injury in training and is out of his fight with Ziyatdinov (17-3, 14 KOs), Eye of the Tiger Promotions announced in a press release Thursday.
The development halts Perez's progress, which includes wins in his past two fights over grizzled gatekeepers Thabiso Mchunu and Isaac Chilemba. A win over Ziyatdinov wouldn't have represented a leap forward, but it likely would have solidified his standing with the sanctioning bodies (all of which have Lenar ranked in their top 15) and helped position him for a name opponent.
An all-Canada super middleweight clash between Steven Butler (38-6-1, 32 KOs) and Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) will move up the bout sheet to replace Perez-Ziyatdinov as the card's co-main event.