Mizuki Hiruta signs with Most Valuable Promotions

(Lina Baker / 360 Promotions)

Charismatic and elite, with a global reach, junior bantamweight titleholder Mizuki Hiruta of Japan is joining Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

Hiruta, 11-0 (2 KOs), collected the WBO 115lbs belt just four fights into her professional career, complementing her high-volume punching from a southpaw stance.

Trained by the respected Manny Robles in Southern California, Hiruta, 30, was named women’s fighter of the year by The Ring last year by winning four title fights.

“I want to thank Most Valuable Promotions from the bottom of my heart for this incredible opportunity,” Hiruta said in prepared remarks. “I’m so excited to chase my dreams with MVP. I’ll turn all this gratitude into strength, keep working hard and never lose my smile or forget who I am. I want to make everyone who supports me happy and bring smiles to as many people as possible. I want to be a one-of-a-kind superstar.”

She returned to action in May, defeating Australia’s Mai Soliman by unanimous decision at the Pyramids of Giza.

In a statement announcing the signing, Most Valuable Promotions reported, “Through MVP's global promotional platform and media partnerships, Hiruta will pursue marquee championship opportunities while building her profile with audiences across Japan, the United States and around the world.”

MVP already boasts a slew of gifted women fighters, including Amanda Serrano, Alycia Baumgardner, Jennifer Han and Mikaela Mayer, and Hiruta expands the promotion’s reach and adds both a gifted fighter and a dynamic personality to its roster.

“Japan has some of the best boxers in the world, and Mizuki Hiruta has everything it takes to become a global superstar,” Paul and MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said in a joint statement.

“She's undefeated, a world champion with seven successful title defenses, a four-time Japanese Female Fighter of the Year and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

“Her journey from Japan's Self-Defense Forces to the top of women's boxing is remarkable. Inside the ring, she's an exceptional boxer. Outside the ring, she has the confidence, charisma and authenticity to transcend the sport.

“Mizuki is exactly the type of athlete we want at MVP, and we're going to give her the platform and opportunities to become one of the biggest stars in women's boxing. We look forward to her making her MVP debut and delivering an MVP event in Japan in the future.”