The Notebook: Willy Hutchinson closes in on childhood dream as Joshua Buatsi awaits

(Queensberry Promotions)

Joshua Buatsi never imagined becoming a world boxing champion when he was growing up. Willy Hutchinson, on the other hand, had already decided which belt he wanted to win before he was old enough to leave school.

The two light heavyweights will meet for the vacant WBC title at Manchester's AO Arena on Saturday, more than two years after Buatsi edged their first encounter via split decision.

Back then, Buatsi dropped Hutchinson twice, survived a late onslaught, and won via scores of 117-108, 115-110 and 112-113.

The stakes have risen considerably since that thrilling 2024 contest. Originally scheduled as an interim title fight, the rematch was upgraded to a full championship bout following David Benavidez's decision to relinquish the title and campaign at cruiserweight.

For Buatsi, 33, the opportunity has been a long time coming. The Londoner was regarded as one of Britain's brightest prospects after winning bronze at the 2016 Olympics, but his professional career has not delivered the world title success many expected.

Now 20-1 (13 KOs), Buatsi is within touching distance of the prize, though he admitted at Thursday's final news conference that his ambitions as a youngster were far removed from the boxing ring.

"My life was very different to all of this," he said. "Fighting in arenas, winning titles and going to the Olympics, as a little boy, this wasn't a dream of mine.

“As a little boy, if you asked me if I wanted to do this, hell no.”

As the victories accumulated, Buatsi began setting his sights on achievements that had once seemed unimaginable.

Hutchinson's ambitions, by contrast, were established remarkably early.

The 28-year-old Scot recalled working alongside his father at the age of 13 and writing down the titles he intended to win, both as an amateur and a professional.

Among his predictions was that he would one day become WBC light heavyweight champion. The notebook, he revealed, remains in his possession.

"I already got the silver and the international and now I'm fighting for the main belt," Hutchinson, 20-2 (14 KOs), said.