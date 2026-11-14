Terence Crawford isn’t coming back.

The 39-year-old retired last December, months after moving up two weight classes to beat Canelo Alvarez and become a three-division undisputed champion. He has recently taken shots at Ryan Garcia and Floyd Mayweather on social media, sparking talk of a return.

Asked by FightHype whether he’d genuinely pursue those fights or come out of retirement, Crawford kept it short.

I’m done.

Garcia has repeatedly called out Crawford since winning the WBC welterweight title from Mario Barrios in February. Garcia followed that with a second-round stoppage of Conor Benn, and he’s now linked to fights with Mayweather and WBA champion Teofimo Lopez.

Crawford mocked Garcia for calling out Mayweather, but it appears that was just talk. Mayweather, meanwhile, seems serious about facing Garcia in February.