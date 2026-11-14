Tyson Fury knows who’s next in line after Canelo Alvarez.

Speaking with Michelle Joy Phelps, Fury named Ryan Garcia as the fighter who will carry American boxing once Canelo retires.

I think, now, other than Canelo, and Canelo’s obviously on his way out, it’s Ryan Garcia in America. And there’s obviously some other guys, like [Devin] Haney and Abdullah Mason and Richardson Hitchins … Shakur Stevenson.

Canelo won back the WBC super middleweight title against Christian Mbilli last month, but the 36-year-old is likely near the end of his career.

Garcia, 28, holds the WBC welterweight title and stopped Conor Benn in the second round in September. Dana White has also said Garcia could be the new face of boxing.

Fury himself faces Anthony Joshua on Dec. 11 in Cardiff.