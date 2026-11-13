Eddie Hearn isn’t sold on Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kell Brook.

Boxxer’s Ben Shalom says Eubank has agreed terms to face Brook in February. Hearn had met with Eubank in September about promoting his comeback, and he looked into the Brook fight himself. Speaking to IFL TV, Hearn gave his verdict on the fight.

When I spoke to Eubank, he told me that was a fight that had been offered. And he said, ‘Would you be interested in looking at it?’ So I had a conversation with Kell’s dad about it, and I was saying to him, ‘What’s the money? How much money would you want for it?'

Now that I know the money that’s being offered to those guys, they [Boxxer] are going to do their absolute b—ocks on that fight. If I was Eubank, I’d be making a run at 168lbs properly, not fighting Kell Brook.

Eubank, 37, hasn’t fought since November 2025. He beat Conor Benn by unanimous decision in 2025 before losing a wide decision in their rematch.

Brook, 40, hasn’t fought since stopping Amir Khan in the sixth round in 2022.