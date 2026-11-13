Janibek Alimkhanuly wants Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo won back the WBC super middleweight title against Christian Mbilli and is weighing his next move. On X, the former unified middleweight titleholder made his pitch.

I’m really looking forward to this fight! Canelo knows me, and his team knows me. I don’t think they’ll agree to fight the best boxer on the planet. But if they do agree, the whole world will be watching this fight.

Alimkhanuly has his own fight first. He faces Jacob Bank for the vacant WBO super middleweight title on Jan. 23 in Denmark, which likely rules him out as Canelo’s next opponent.

A win there would give him a belt, and a unification with Canelo could be an option later in 2027.

Canelo, who is eyeing a spring 2027 return, has been linked to defenses against Hamzah Sheeraz and Diego Pacheco. He’s also shown interest in moving up to challenge Willy Hutchinson for the WBC light heavyweight title. Canelo has called for a rematch with Terence Crawford, who beat him for the undisputed title last year, but Crawford retired in December.