Misfits Puts Dana White vs. Eddie Hearn Offer in Writing

The Dana White vs. Eddie Hearn idea won’t go away, and Misfits says one side is getting close.

White and Hearn have traded shots all year, and White has kept the feud going. Back in March, White even said he’d be willing to fight Hearn in a boxing ring.

Misfits Boxing co-president Kalle Sauerland told IFL TV that the company has a written offer out to both men, and that talks with Hearn are advanced. He opened with a joke about putting the fight on the night after Fury vs. Joshua.

A lot of people asked me if it’s bulls*** and I said, ‘No it’s not, I’ll pay $20 million for that’ so we put it in writing to Dana and Eddie, called Eddie and actually with Eddie, we’re not far off, I think he’d confirm that if you ask him on the terms.

I’m not gonna lean out the boat because I’ve not totally tied it up with Eddie but we’re close with Eddie and Dana has had it in writing. And I changed it too from a $20 million winner takes all to a $10 million straight offer now.

White hasn’t seemed interested. When asked about the Misfits offer last month, he rolled his eyes and suggested the promoter was just looking for a reaction.