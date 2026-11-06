🏛️ Boxford Nov. 9 Meeting: FY27 Taxes, Opioid Funds & More

📅 The Boxford Select Board will meet on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room 1, Boxford Town Hall, 7A Spofford Road, with a hybrid Zoom option. The meeting will be audio and video recorded.

FY 2027 Tax Classification Hearing – 6:35 p.m.

The Board will hold a formal public hearing with the Board of Assessors under Mass. General Laws Chapter 40, Section 56. They will consider how the FY 2027 property tax burden is shared among different property types.

A proposed motion is to set one tax rate for the whole town so that each class of property keeps 100% of its full value tax share. Residents can attend in person at 7A Spofford Road or remotely via Zoom to listen or offer comments. The agenda also leaves room for any other related business from the Assessors, Director of Assessment, or Select Board.

Finance Committee Appointment – 6:45 p.m.

The Board plans to consider appointing Sarah Angell to the Finance Committee.

Opioid Settlement Funds & Public Health – 6:55 p.m.

The Select Board will meet with Board of Health Chair Jim Taggart to consider using opioid settlement money for:

Masconomet College Scholarship Award – $1,500

Windrush Ram Equine Assisted Therapy – $5,000

Family Restored – $5,000

They will also review FY26 opioid settlement funds accounting and discuss information requested on the Public Health Excellence program and future planning, plus any other related business.

Governance Review – 7:15 p.m.

The Board will discuss Boxford’s local governance structure and whether to ask the state’s Division of Local Services (DLS) to conduct a review.

Town Administrator’s Update – 7:45 p.m.

Items include:

Considering a Purchase and Sale for a Conservation Restriction on Old Barn Farm Greenbelt

for a A Boxford Community Aggregation update, including completion of the public comment period

update, including completion of the Discussion of possible Community Preservation Act (CPA) projects

Considering 1-day liquor licenses on private property for West Village Café on December 5, 2026

Routine Business – 8:00 p.m. and after

The Board will handle:

Appointments

Correspondence

Approval of minutes

School and non-school warrants

Around 8:10 p.m., time is set aside for any other business, followed by adjournment.

The next Select Board meeting is scheduled for November 23, 2026. The FY 2027 Tax Classification Hearing notice is issued for the Select Board and Board of Assessors and is signed by Town Administrator Matthew Coogan.