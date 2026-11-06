🚧 Boxborough Fire Station Site Visit: Tower, Trees, and Parking

📍 Boxborough Fire Station Site Visit – Tower Height & Parking Layout

On November 2, 2026, the Fire Station Building Committee (FSBC) held an on-site meeting at 984 Massachusetts Avenue to help neighbors see where parts of the proposed new fire station would sit and how tall the training tower would be.

The meeting started at 1:07 PM and ended at 2:02 PM. Chair Mary Brolin led the session. Several committee members and town staff attended, along with design and project team members from Context and Vertex. Nearby abutters, including residents from Sara’s Way, were also present to see the layout in person and ask questions.

To show the height of the proposed training tower, Alec Wade and Ian Gilson used a bucket truck raised to 51 feet, which includes the expected foundation height. A measuring tape was attached so people could see how that number was reached. Cones on the ground marked the apparatus bay (where the fire trucks will be) and the building entrance. Colored tape on a tree showed the future entrance to the overflow parking lot.

Standing on site with a map, Alec pointed out:

The cone markings for the apparatus bay

The proposed tower location

The main entrance

The overflow parking area and its entrance off Sara’s Way

Abutters said they could not see the 51-foot bucket truck from their homes, likely because it was set closer to Sara’s Way, farther east than they had expected. They also saw that the overflow parking entrance was not as far up Sara’s Way as they had thought and said they were comfortable with that location.

Neighbors did raise concerns about tree removal on the far side of the overflow lot and between the parking area and the property line. They understood that new plantings are planned but asked the committee and designers to keep some of the older, taller trees where possible. One person noted that these tall trees could help soften the look of the 51-foot training tower, since some existing trees are already taller than the tower.

People on site also talked about the amount of impervious pavement (hard surfaces that don’t absorb water), especially behind the apparatus bay and in firefighter parking. Chris Logan explained that, under the current plan, that back area will not stay impervious, so the project will likely reduce the total impervious pavement on the property.

The meeting adjourned after a unanimous voice vote on a motion by Maria Neyland, seconded by Alan Ford. Minutes were submitted by Mary F. Brolin and approved on November 6, 2026.