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📋 Box Elder SD Admin Jobs – Multiple School & Base Roles
Box Elder is busy right now with school district hiring and base-related support roles. If you like organizing, scheduling, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Special Education Administrative Assistant 1 (27-28 school year)
- Employer: Douglas School District (listed via Fort Madison Community School District)
- Location: Box Elder, SD
- Type: Full-time, school year 2027–2028
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Elementary Special Education Department with records, IEP paperwork, meeting schedules, and parent/staff communication. Good fit if you’re organized, can handle confidential student info, and like working with kids, families, and school staff.
Scheduling Support Assistant
- Employer: Nisga'a Tek, LLC
- Location: Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD (near Box Elder)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Plan and update flight and training schedules for aircrews and leadership on base. This role is fast-paced and detail-heavy, ideal if you have aircrew scheduling experience, PEX knowledge, and a Secret clearance (or previously held one).
Superintendent Administrative Assistant 6
- Employer: Douglas School District (listed via Fort Madison Community School District)
- Location: Box Elder, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work directly with the Superintendent, handling calendars, office organization, communication, and confidential records. Great for someone who is polished, tech-savvy, and comfortable working independently in a central office role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—jobs like this tend to open up in waves. Share this with a friend who’s looking too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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