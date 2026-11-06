📋 Box Elder SD Admin Jobs – Multiple School & Base Roles

Box Elder is busy right now with school district hiring and base-related support roles. If you like organizing, scheduling, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Douglas School District (listed via Fort Madison Community School District )

Douglas School District (listed via ) Location: Box Elder, SD

Type: Full-time , school year 2027–2028

, school year 2027–2028 Salary: Not listed

Support the Elementary Special Education Department with records, IEP paperwork, meeting schedules, and parent/staff communication. Good fit if you’re organized, can handle confidential student info, and like working with kids, families, and school staff.

Employer: Nisga'a Tek, LLC

Location: Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD (near Box Elder)

(near Box Elder) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Plan and update flight and training schedules for aircrews and leadership on base. This role is fast-paced and detail-heavy, ideal if you have aircrew scheduling experience, PEX knowledge, and a Secret clearance (or previously held one).

Employer: Douglas School District (listed via Fort Madison Community School District )

Douglas School District (listed via ) Location: Box Elder, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with the Superintendent, handling calendars, office organization, communication, and confidential records. Great for someone who is polished, tech-savvy, and comfortable working independently in a central office role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—jobs like this tend to open up in waves. Share this with a friend who’s looking too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.