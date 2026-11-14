Bowling Green has a steady need for security pros right now, especially part-time roles that fit around school or another job. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping spaces safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Bowling Green, OH

Type: Part-time , unarmed

, unarmed Pay: $18.00/hour

Shifts: Part-time 1st shift (5:00am–1:00pm) and 2nd shift (1:00pm–9:00pm), weekend availability preferred

This role is all about customer service, patrols, access control, and emergency response at client sites. Great fit if you have (or want) CPR/First Aid/AED skills and like staying active on your feet.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Bowling Green, OH

Type: Part-time , unarmed

, unarmed Pay: $18.09/hour

Shifts: Part-time, various days, 7:00am–3:00pm or 10:00am–6:00pm

Office-based security with a focus on front desk presence, ID checks, patrols, and incident reporting. Good option if you want steady daytime hours in a professional office setting.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.