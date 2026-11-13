Looking for a new feline friend in Bowling Green, OH? These adoptable cats are all fixed, vetted, and waiting patiently for a cozy home and a person to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Wood County Humane Society

Phone: (419) 352-7339

Coco is a sleek black beauty who came in with several siblings and seemed to do well with other cats. The shelter recommends slow, careful introductions to any resident kitties. Her comfort level with dogs and kids is unknown, so a patient home willing to go slow would be best.

She is spayed, microchipped, and fully up-to-date on vaccines and preventatives, so she’s all set to head home as soon as she finds her match.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Wood County Humane Society

Phone: (419) 352-7339

Capitano may take a moment to warm up, but once he trusts you, he becomes a confident, loyal companion who wants to be by your side. He arrived with multiple siblings and did well with them, so he may do fine with other cats given slow introductions.

His behavior with dogs and children is unknown, so the shelter suggests a thoughtful, gradual meet-and-greet if you have other pets or kids at home.

👉 Meet Capitano and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $400

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Bowling Green, OH)

Tofu is a sweet, friendly, and laid-back young cat who was found in a rural area and taken in by a caring person who, due to health issues, can’t keep him long term. He’s described as curious and easygoing, enjoys snacking through the day, and does a good job keeping himself hydrated.

He is neutered, up to date on his rabies vaccine, and has completed bloodwork. His guardian is asking a $400 adoption fee to help cover the cost of his medical care and vaccinations.

👉 Meet Tofu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Wood County Humane Society

Phone: (419) 352-7339

Odette is another lovely black-coated adult cat at Wood County Humane Society. While her online description is brief, we know she’s an adult spayed female with a modest adoption fee and is ready to meet potential adopters. The shelter can share more about her personality, likes, and dislikes when you call or visit.

👉 Meet Odette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bowling Green, OH, please consider opening your home to one of these cats. Call the shelter or private owner, share this with friends and neighbors, and help these kitties find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.