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Bowling Green
🍽️ Bowling Green, OH Food Jobs – Multiple Campus & Restaurant Roles
6 days ago
Bowling Green’s food scene is busy, from campus dining to quick-service spots on Main Street. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, there are several solid options hiring now.
Executive Chef – BGSU Dining
- Employer: BGSU Dining/Chartwells
- Location: Bowling Green, OH (BGSU campus)
- Salary: $60,000 – $65,000 per year
- Type: Full-time, in-person
Lead the culinary team for Bowling Green State University dining. You’ll run kitchen operations, build creative menus, manage costs, and mentor staff, with strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a flexible schedule.
Food Unit Lead (Full & Part Time) – Union Nest
- Employer: Chartwells Higher Education
- Location: Union Nest at BGSU, Bowling Green, OH
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
Supervise a campus food unit, help plan menus, train staff, and keep service running smoothly. Offers health benefits, 401(k), shift meals, flexible hours, and growth opportunities, with ongoing hiring until all spots are filled.
Team Member – Arby’s
- Employer: Arby’s
- Location: Bowling Green, OH
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Likely part-time and/or full-time (not specified)
Entry-level restaurant role where you’ll help run day-to-day operations and serve guests. Perks can include discounted food, free shift meals, flexible schedules, PTO, 401(k), tuition benefits, and health, dental, and vision for eligible team members.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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