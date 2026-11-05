🍽️ Bowling Green, OH Food Jobs – Multiple Campus & Restaurant Roles

Bowling Green’s food scene is busy, from campus dining to quick-service spots on Main Street. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, there are several solid options hiring now.

Employer: BGSU Dining/Chartwells

BGSU Dining/Chartwells Location: Bowling Green, OH (BGSU campus)

Salary: $60,000 – $65,000 per year

Type: Full-time, in-person

Lead the culinary team for Bowling Green State University dining. You’ll run kitchen operations, build creative menus, manage costs, and mentor staff, with strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education

Location: Union Nest at BGSU, Bowling Green, OH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time and Part-time

Supervise a campus food unit, help plan menus, train staff, and keep service running smoothly. Offers health benefits, 401(k), shift meals, flexible hours, and growth opportunities, with ongoing hiring until all spots are filled.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Bowling Green, OH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely part-time and/or full-time (not specified)

Entry-level restaurant role where you’ll help run day-to-day operations and serve guests. Perks can include discounted food, free shift meals, flexible schedules, PTO, 401(k), tuition benefits, and health, dental, and vision for eligible team members.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.