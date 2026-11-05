📅 Nov. 9: Bowling Green transit reports and safety meeting

📅 Transit committees to review 3rd quarter reports and safety

The Transit Advisory Committee and the Transit Vehicle Accident Prevention Sub-Committee will meet on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 1:30 PM.

The meeting will be held in Conference Room 111 (adjacent to Council Chamber), 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.

The group will:

Review fiscal and operating reports for the 3rd quarter of 2026

for the Discuss other transit operating and grant-related topics

and topics Immediately afterward, the Accident Prevention Sub-Committee will meet to review transit safety

If you’re interested in how Bowling Green’s transit system is funded, operated, or how safety is handled, you can attend this public meeting at the time and location above.