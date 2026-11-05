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Bowling Green
📅 Nov. 9: Bowling Green transit reports and safety meeting
4 days ago
📅 Transit committees to review 3rd quarter reports and safety
The Transit Advisory Committee and the Transit Vehicle Accident Prevention Sub-Committee will meet on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 1:30 PM.
The meeting will be held in Conference Room 111 (adjacent to Council Chamber), 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.
The group will:
- Review fiscal and operating reports for the 3rd quarter of 2026
- Discuss other transit operating and grant-related topics
- Immediately afterward, the Accident Prevention Sub-Committee will meet to review transit safety
If you’re interested in how Bowling Green’s transit system is funded, operated, or how safety is handled, you can attend this public meeting at the time and location above.
More Info: Calendar • Transit Advisory Committee and Transit ...
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