🔧 Bowling Green, OH Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Bowling Green has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, grounds, and teams in good shape.

Below are several local roles with clear details so you can see what fits you best.

Employer: Integrated Talent Strategies (ITS)

Integrated Talent Strategies (ITS) Location: Bowling Green / greater Toledo, OH area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes health insurance, 401(k), PTO)

Lead a team of 10–14 multi-craft maintenance techs for a tier 1 auto supplier. You’ll run the maintenance schedule, preventive maintenance program, and root-cause analysis on breakdowns, using your knowledge of hydraulic, pneumatic, automation, electrical, and PLC systems.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

Location: Bowling Green, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,000 – $55,000 per year

Oversee a site team Monday–Friday, 6:00am–6:00pm (schedule may vary). You’ll train and supervise staff, inspect for OSHA and sanitation compliance, track supplies and equipment, and handle reports—a good fit if you have some leadership experience and like keeping operations tight and safe.

Employer: Falcon's Pointe (managed by CTM, LLC)

Location: Bowling Green, OH

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: $19.50 per hour, about 40 hours/week

Keep a student apartment community looking sharp by cleaning grounds, clubhouse, pool area, parking lots, and common spaces, plus helping with minor maintenance and move-in/move-out prep. Comes with 401(k) with up to 5% match, paid holidays, vacation, personal days, and the week between Christmas and New Year’s off (no health insurance).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances in the same companies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.