Bowling Green’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital leadership to travel therapy. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: UHS (Rivendell Behavioral Health Hospital)

UHS (Rivendell Behavioral Health Hospital) Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead recreational and expressive therapy programs at a 149-bed psychiatric hospital serving children, teens, adults, and seniors. Great fit if you’re a rec, music, or art therapist with leadership experience who wants to build creative, evidence-based programs.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide advanced care for high-acuity patients who need close monitoring but aren’t in ICU. Ideal for an experienced RN who’s strong in critical thinking, rapid assessment, and teamwork.

Employer: Eventus WholeHealth

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation & benefits)

Serve as an attending physician and possibly Medical Director in post-acute/long-term care settings using an outcomes-centered model. Perks include no call, no weekends, 401(k) contributions, CME support, fuel card, and strong work–life balance.

Employer: PathGroup

Location: The Medical Center, Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation & benefits)

General surgical pathologist role with a broad case mix (GI, GYN, breast, GU), no autopsies, and a stable Monday–Friday schedule. Join a large, physician-led group with digital pathology, tumor boards, and strong PTO.

Employer: TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

HCA’s Cath Lab Essentials Training Program (up to 8 weeks) for RCIS/RCES or Rad Techs wanting to move into the cath lab. Program costs are covered for selected participants, with hands-on preceptor training and strong benefits, tuition help, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week

Salary: $2,680 per week (plus housing/benefits)

Inpatient rehab PT role focused on functional progress and discharge planning. Requires 2+ years’ experience, inpatient rehab background, BLS, and a KY PT license; comes with housing options, health insurance, 401(k), and free CE credits.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week

Salary: $2,325 per week (plus housing/benefits)

Inpatient rehab OT role with evals, treatment, discharge planning, and supervision of COTAs/students. Needs 2+ years’ experience, inpatient rehab background, BLS, and a KY OT license; includes housing allowance, health coverage, 401(k), and free CE.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week

Salary: $2,052 per week (plus stipends/benefits)

Day-shift OT travel contract with premium pay and strong traveler support. Comes with day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, travel reimbursements, and referral bonuses.

Employer: DayToDay Health

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform CT and MRI exams, focusing on accurate imaging and strict safety protocols. Good match if you’re comfortable with cross-sectional imaging, contrast studies, and working closely with radiologists.

Employer: Colonial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time, night shift (7p–7a)

Salary: Not listed

State Registered Nurse Aide role in a long-term care setting with a strong team culture. Offers RN student loan payback, 401(k) with match, company-paid life and long-term disability, health/vision/dental, and education and scholarship support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring here moves fast and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.