Bowling Green has some very special dogs waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society would love to meet you.

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Ollie is a young Great Pyrenees mix pup with striking dark markings and soft tan accents. If you’re ready for puppy energy and big-dog potential, he could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Ollie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Oscar is a fluffy black-and-white Great Pyrenees mix puppy with a classic, handsome look. He’s young, growing, and ready to learn all about family life.

👉 Meet Oscar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Odie is a sweet fawn-and-white Great Pyrenees mix pup with a soft, gentle look. He’s still a baby, so he’ll need guidance, training, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet Odie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees / German Shepherd Dog mix

Great Pyrenees / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Oliver is a baby Great Pyrenees/German Shepherd mix with a beautiful tan coat and dark saddle markings. He’s likely to grow into a big, impressive dog who will need exercise, training, and time with his people.

👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Dirk is a handsome brown-and-white adult Pit Bull Terrier mix. As an adult dog, he may be a good match if you’re looking for a companion past the tiny puppy stage.

👉 Meet Dirk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, reach out to Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society at (270) 783-9404 or visit their website to learn more and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.