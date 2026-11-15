Bowling Green’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from finance to heavy equipment. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: 1st Franklin Financial Corporation

1st Franklin Financial Corporation Location: Bowling Green, KY (on-site at branch)

(on-site at branch) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.99 per hour

Work face-to-face with customers to match them with personal loan products, support branch sales goals, and handle some collections calls. Good fit if you’re people-focused, detail-minded, and comfortable learning financial products and regulations.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Location: Bowling Green, KY (field-based with hybrid style)

(field-based with hybrid style) Type: Full-time

Compensation: 1st year plan: $55,000 – $95,000+ with uncapped commission

Territory sales role selling maintenance and repair products, mixing account management with cold calling and prospecting. Strong pick if you like commission-driven pay, building a book of business, and having clear sales programs to follow.

Employer: Bobcat – Gateway Dealer Network

Location: Bowling Green, KY (regional territory)

(regional territory) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7am–5pm

Outside sales role focused on Bobcat construction equipment rentals and sales, with lots of on-site customer visits and demos. Ideal if you have 5+ years in equipment or related sales, enjoy being in the field, and want strong benefits plus a vehicle reimbursement program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.