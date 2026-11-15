Bowling Green has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes. Here are a few friendly faces from Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society who would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Hazel is a tiny orange baby who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’ve been hoping for a young kitten to raise as your own, Hazel could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Hazel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Waffles is a soft gray baby boy who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind. He’s young, cute, and waiting for someone to give him a cozy spot on the couch.

👉 Meet Waffles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Muffin is another adorable orange baby boy looking for a forever family. If you love kittens with bright coats and big potential, come say hello to Muffin.

👉 Meet Muffin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (not a tiny kitten, but still very young)

Young (not a tiny kitten, but still very young) Gender: Female

Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Taco is a young orange girl who’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still full of youth and charm. With a lower adoption fee, she’s a great choice if you want a young cat who’s a bit more grown.

👉 Meet Taco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bowling Green, KY, please consider visiting Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society or giving them a call at (270) 783-9404 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.