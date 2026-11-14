Bowling Green has steady demand for people who can keep buildings running, clean, and safe. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role installs, troubleshoots, and maintains HVAC systems in homes and businesses. Good fit if you already have solid HVAC experience and like solving mechanical and electrical problems in the field.

Employer: FMS, pbc

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Part-time / Other

Part-time / Other Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Shifts: Multiple options, including Mon–Fri 3:00pm–11:00pm and Mon–Fri 10:00am–2:00pm

You’ll handle cleaning routes in office or church settings and work closely with a team. Comes with solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO) and is good for someone who wants steady, in-person work and clear routines.

Employer: Fayette Heating & Air

Location: Bowling Green, KY (on-the-road service)

(on-the-road service) Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000 – $100,000 per year (piece rate / performance-based)

You’ll install residential HVAC systems, mentor apprentices, and keep a company truck stocked and ready. Best for licensed Kentucky Journeyman HVAC techs with a few years of install experience who want higher earning potential plus strong benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: On Target

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on field role helping with water damage, fire, storm cleanup, demolition, and rebuild work. Good if you like physical work, being on different sites, and don’t mind on-call rotations for emergencies.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, pay, and training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.