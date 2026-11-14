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Bowling Green
🔧 Bowling Green, KY Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Bowling Green has steady demand for people who can keep buildings running, clean, and safe. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.
HVAC Technician – Commercial & Residential
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role installs, troubleshoots, and maintains HVAC systems in homes and businesses. Good fit if you already have solid HVAC experience and like solving mechanical and electrical problems in the field.
Cleaner / Janitorial Worker
- Employer: FMS, pbc
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Part-time / Other
- Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour
- Shifts: Multiple options, including Mon–Fri 3:00pm–11:00pm and Mon–Fri 10:00am–2:00pm
You’ll handle cleaning routes in office or church settings and work closely with a team. Comes with solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO) and is good for someone who wants steady, in-person work and clear routines.
Journeyman HVAC Installer
- Employer: Fayette Heating & Air
- Location: Bowling Green, KY (on-the-road service)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $70,000 – $100,000 per year (piece rate / performance-based)
You’ll install residential HVAC systems, mentor apprentices, and keep a company truck stocked and ready. Best for licensed Kentucky Journeyman HVAC techs with a few years of install experience who want higher earning potential plus strong benefits and 401(k) match.
Restoration Technician
- Employer: On Target
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on field role helping with water damage, fire, storm cleanup, demolition, and rebuild work. Good if you like physical work, being on different sites, and don’t mind on-call rotations for emergencies.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, pay, and training.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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