Bowling Green and nearby towns are busy with freight, foodservice, and school routes right now. If you’ve got a CDL or like working around trucks, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: NFI

NFI Location: Franklin, KY (easy drive from Bowling Green)

(easy drive from Bowling Green) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,250–$2,000 per week (avg. $1,500–$1,600 local/regional)

(avg. $1,500–$1,600 local/regional) Highlights: Dedicated refrigerated freight, mostly no-touch, benefits from day one, late-model trucks, and possible $2,500 sign-on bonus. Local and regional options with steady home time.

Employer: SOAR Transportation Group

SOAR Transportation Group Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time OTR

Pay: $84,500–$94,640/year (Top 10% up to $108,160)

(Top 10% up to $108,160) Highlights: $0.65/mile + yearly raises, 2,500–2,800 miles/week, no Northeast runs, newer Freightliner Cascadias, no-touch freight, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, and quarterly safety bonus.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Bowling Green, KY (must live within 50 miles)

(must live within 50 miles) Type: Full-time company driver

Pay: $1,150–$1,400 per week (weekly guarantee of at least $1,000 for first 180 days)

(weekly guarantee of at least $1,000 for first 180 days) Highlights: Dry van, 100% no-touch, 60% drop-and-hook, weekly home time, $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers, benefits, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement for qualified drivers. Open to all CDL holders, with company-paid CDL training options.

Employer: Warren County Board of Education

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time (school year)

Pay: $21.22–$27.27/hour , 180 days/year , 4 hours/day

, , Highlights: Steady school-year schedule, short daily shifts, and a clear pay range. Good fit if you want predictable hours and time off when school is out.

Employer: Wynen's

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time local

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Home daily, delivering food to restaurants, schools, healthcare, and retail. Hands-on role with loading/unloading and strong focus on customer service and product quality.

Employer: TAZ Trucking, Inc.

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week (Tue–Sat, 7:30am–4:30pm)

(Tue–Sat, 7:30am–4:30pm) Pay: $16.00–$22.00/hour

Highlights: Family-owned trucking company, working in a truck & trailer shop on commercial trailers. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, referral program, and retirement plan with match. Great if you like hands-on mechanical work and a steady daytime schedule.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick application today could land you interviews this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.