Bowling Green keeps adding solid education roles, especially in special education and student ministry support. If you’re planning ahead for the 2026–27 school year or looking for a faith-based internship, these are worth a look.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Internship (unpaid, may include small living stipend)

Salary: Not listed

Faith-based internship for college student-athletes who want to explore a calling to ministry while serving local coaches and athletes. You’ll help lead prayer, Bible study, and worship, and stay active in a local church as part of a learning-focused, volunteer role.

Employer: Warren County Board of Education

Location: Briarwood Elementary, Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time, 186-day certified position

Salary: Based on rank & experience (2026–27 salary schedule)

Lead learning for students with learning and behavior disorders (LBD) in an elementary setting. This is a stable, full-year teaching role with pay tied to your certification rank and years of experience.

Employer: Warren County Board of Education

Location: Warren East Middle School, Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time, 186-day certified position

Salary: Based on rank & experience (2026–27 salary schedule)

Middle school LBD role supporting students who need extra help with learning and behavior. Good fit if you like working with teens and want a predictable school-year schedule with district pay and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—schools and ministries often post similar roles as needs grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.