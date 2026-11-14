Bowling Green has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, these adoptable dogs at our local shelter would love to meet you.

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Sophie is a young Beagle mix with a classic black-and-white coat. She’s at the perfect age to keep learning and bonding with her new family. The shelter can share more about her temperament, whether she’s good with kids or other pets, and her current vetting status (vaccines, spay, etc.).

👉 Meet Sophie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with tan

Brown/chocolate with tan Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Maverick is a young Australian Shepherd mix, a breed known for being smart and active. His brown-and-tan coat makes him a real standout. Call the shelter to learn more about his energy level, training, and how he does with other animals and children.

👉 Meet Maverick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Wirehaired Pointer mix

German Wirehaired Pointer mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society

Phone: (270) 783-9404

Noby is a young German Wirehaired Pointer mix with a handsome brown-and-white coat. This type of dog often enjoys staying active and having a job to do. The shelter can tell you more about his personality, training needs, and health history.

👉 Meet Noby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bowling Green, KY, please consider visiting Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society or giving them a call at (270) 783-9404 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.