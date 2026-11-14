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🐶 Friendly Bowling Green Dogs Ready for Adoption Today
Bowling Green has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, these adoptable dogs at our local shelter would love to meet you.
Sophie
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 783-9404
Sophie is a young Beagle mix with a classic black-and-white coat. She’s at the perfect age to keep learning and bonding with her new family. The shelter can share more about her temperament, whether she’s good with kids or other pets, and her current vetting status (vaccines, spay, etc.).
👉 Meet Sophie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maverick
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with tan
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 783-9404
Maverick is a young Australian Shepherd mix, a breed known for being smart and active. His brown-and-tan coat makes him a real standout. Call the shelter to learn more about his energy level, training, and how he does with other animals and children.
👉 Meet Maverick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Noby
- Breed: German Wirehaired Pointer mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 783-9404
Noby is a young German Wirehaired Pointer mix with a handsome brown-and-white coat. This type of dog often enjoys staying active and having a job to do. The shelter can tell you more about his personality, training needs, and health history.
👉 Meet Noby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Bowling Green, KY, please consider visiting Bowling Green Warren Co. Humane Society or giving them a call at (270) 783-9404 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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