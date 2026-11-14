Bowling Green’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid base pay and big commission upside. If you like talking to people and closing deals, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rosson Phillips Group

Rosson Phillips Group Location: Bowling Green, KY (in person)

Type: Full-time, Contract

Pay: $73,002 – $79,667 per year (uncapped commissions + bonuses)

(uncapped commissions + bonuses) Benefits: Dental, health insurance, flexible schedule

Nationwide insurance agency looking for motivated sales people (no insurance experience needed). You’ll build and grow a book of business with weekday hours, support from managers, and strong commission potential.

Employer: Jasper Engines & Transmissions

Jasper Engines & Transmissions Location: Bowling Green, KY (territory includes Hopkinsville, Clarksville, Madisonville)

(territory includes Hopkinsville, Clarksville, Madisonville) Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000 – $75,000 base + quarterly bonuses, path to full commission

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, FSA, disability, life insurance, 10 paid holidays + PTO, 401(k) with match, ESOP (employee ownership)

You’ll be the face of JASPER with auto shops, fleets, and local agencies, using a proven sales system and strong marketing support. Good fit if you have a hunter mindset, some sales or automotive background, and want long-term growth.

Employer: Butler Recruitment Group (for a national mobile industrial supplier)

Butler Recruitment Group (for a national mobile industrial supplier) Location: Bowling Green, KY (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000 – $90,000 per year (heavily commission-driven; average Territory Manager reportedly earns $150K+ )

(heavily commission-driven; average Territory Manager reportedly earns ) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement (~$1,200/month)

You run your own mobile “industrial hardware store” route with very high earning potential and strong customer retention. You must be able to buy or lease an approved vehicle, have a stable work history, and be comfortable with face-to-face B2B sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each interview sharpens your pitch.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.