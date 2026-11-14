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Bowling Green
🏭 Bowling Green KY Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now
12 days ago
Bowling Green’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several are adding new people to their teams. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.
Production Manager – Trailer Assembly
- Employer: Fruehauf Inc.
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads all trailer assembly operations and drives lean manufacturing changes on the shop floor. Good fit if you have several years of manufacturing leadership and want to own safety, quality, and production flow.
Seasonal Package Handler – Part Time (Warehouse)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $17.70–$18.20 per hour, paid weekly
Fast-paced warehouse job loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Comes with tuition reimbursement, PTO, benefits after a short wait, and flexible shifts, great if you want extra income and a path into logistics.
Production Associate – Day Shift
- Employer: Quanex
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Pay: $17.00 per hour
Day-shift role loading, unloading, and stacking wood blanks while meeting safety and quality standards. Monday–Thursday 6:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. with possible Friday overtime, weekends off, plus benefits, 401(k) match, and stock purchase plan.
Maintenance Engineer
- Employer: KOBELCO ALUMINUM AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTS LLC
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Supports the maintenance team with planning, budgeting, PM scheduling, and improving equipment performance. Best for someone with a 2-year Industrial Maintenance degree or journeyman card and 5+ years’ experience who’s ready for more responsibility.
If one of these looks close, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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