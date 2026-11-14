Bowling Green’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options for nurses, therapists, and techs. Mix of travel contracts, local contracts, and permanent roles with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: CoreMedical Group

CoreMedical Group Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, Days, 40 hrs/week

Pay: Approx. $1,960/week

Work a 13-week OT contract with day shifts, weekly pay, and day‑1 benefits. Great if you want strong recruiter support, housing help, and the option to extend.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time

Perfect for recent RN grads wanting a supportive learning environment. You’ll give direct patient care, use evidence‑based practice, and grow across different services.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time

Care for moderate to high‑acuity patients with telemetry and hemodynamic monitoring. Good fit if you like fast‑paced hospital work and using strong critical‑thinking skills.

Employer: Proforma Health

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time

Another solid new grad RN option focused on patient‑centered care and mentorship. You’ll collaborate with an interdisciplinary team and build your clinical confidence.

Employer: TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time

Provide ICU‑level care with ventilator management, complex meds, and discharge planning. Comes with comprehensive benefits, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Days, 5x8s

Pay: $2,213–$2,412/week

Inpatient rehab PT with day shifts and new grads welcome. Aya offers day‑1 benefits, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Travel

Pay: $2,697/week

Oncology travel RN role with high weekly pay. Ideal if you have chemo/onc experience and want a focused specialty contract.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12s Days

Pay: $2,352/week

Day‑shift Rad Tech contract with 36 hrs/week and no mid‑contract pay cuts. One‑on‑one recruiter, license reimbursement, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 3x12s Days

Pay: $1,523/week

CVOR tech role in the OR with guaranteed stipends for facility call‑offs. Good for experienced surgical techs wanting steady OR time.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 4x10s Nights

Pay: $2,147/week

Night‑shift CT Tech contract (9p–7a) for techs with 2+ years’ experience. Strong fit if you like nights and want higher‑pay imaging work.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12s Nights

Pay: $2,344/week

Night‑shift Rad Tech contract with similar perks to the day‑shift role: one recruiter, license reimbursement, and transparent pay.

Employer: TriStar Health – Greenview Regional Hospital

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time

Support RNs with vitals, mobility, and daily care in a hospital setting. Comes with strong HCA benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and education support.

Employer: Behavioral Health Group (BHG)

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 5am–1pm

Full-time, Pay: $100,000–$110,000/year + bonus potential

Daytime NP role in addiction treatment with no nights or Sundays. Offers generous PTO, holidays off, 401(k) match, and strong training and growth paths.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time, Travel, 8‑hr Days

Pay: $2,302–$2,372/week

Travel PT in a long‑term acute care setting, helping complex patients regain function. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE, and housing support.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days

Pay: $48–$52/hour

Great if you’re local and want contract pay without full travel. Day shifts, 13‑week term, plus day‑1 medical, 401(k) match, and housing support if needed.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days

Pay: $42–$46/hour

OT local contract with steady weekday hours and strong Host Healthcare benefits. Nice middle ground between staff and full travel.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Bowling Green, KY

Type: Full-time

Care for ortho and med‑surg patients, including perioperative support. Good for RNs who like variety, fast pace, and building strong assessment skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have multiple openings in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.