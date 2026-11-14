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Bowling Green
🏥 Bowling Green KY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel & Local Roles
12 days ago
Bowling Green’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options for nurses, therapists, and techs. Mix of travel contracts, local contracts, and permanent roles with solid pay and benefits.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $1,960/week
- Employer: CoreMedical Group
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, Days, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: Approx. $1,960/week
Work a 13-week OT contract with day shifts, weekly pay, and day‑1 benefits. Great if you want strong recruiter support, housing help, and the option to extend.
New Grad Registered Nurse
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Full-time
Perfect for recent RN grads wanting a supportive learning environment. You’ll give direct patient care, use evidence‑based practice, and grow across different services.
Progressive Care Registered Nurse
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Full-time
Care for moderate to high‑acuity patients with telemetry and hemodynamic monitoring. Good fit if you like fast‑paced hospital work and using strong critical‑thinking skills.
New Grad Registered Nurse
- Employer: Proforma Health
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Full-time
Another solid new grad RN option focused on patient‑centered care and mentorship. You’ll collaborate with an interdisciplinary team and build your clinical confidence.
ICU Registered Nurse
- Employer: TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Full-time
Provide ICU‑level care with ventilator management, complex meds, and discharge planning. Comes with comprehensive benefits, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,213–$2,412/week
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Days, 5x8s
- Pay: $2,213–$2,412/week
Inpatient rehab PT with day shifts and new grads welcome. Aya offers day‑1 benefits, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, and strong recruiter support.
Travel Oncology Registered Nurse – $2,697/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Travel
- Pay: $2,697/week
Oncology travel RN role with high weekly pay. Ideal if you have chemo/onc experience and want a focused specialty contract.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,352/week (Days)
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12s Days
- Pay: $2,352/week
Day‑shift Rad Tech contract with 36 hrs/week and no mid‑contract pay cuts. One‑on‑one recruiter, license reimbursement, and referral bonuses.
Travel CVOR Technologist – $1,523/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 3x12s Days
- Pay: $1,523/week
CVOR tech role in the OR with guaranteed stipends for facility call‑offs. Good for experienced surgical techs wanting steady OR time.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,147/week (Nights)
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 4x10s Nights
- Pay: $2,147/week
Night‑shift CT Tech contract (9p–7a) for techs with 2+ years’ experience. Strong fit if you like nights and want higher‑pay imaging work.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,344/week (Nights)
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12s Nights
- Pay: $2,344/week
Night‑shift Rad Tech contract with similar perks to the day‑shift role: one recruiter, license reimbursement, and transparent pay.
Patient Care Tech
- Employer: TriStar Health – Greenview Regional Hospital
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Full-time
Support RNs with vitals, mobility, and daily care in a hospital setting. Comes with strong HCA benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and education support.
Nurse Practitioner – Addiction Medicine – $100K–$110K
- Employer: Behavioral Health Group (BHG)
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 5am–1pm
- Pay: $100,000–$110,000/year + bonus potential
Daytime NP role in addiction treatment with no nights or Sundays. Offers generous PTO, holidays off, 401(k) match, and strong training and growth paths.
Physical Therapist – Long-Term Acute Care – $2,302–$2,372/week
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 8‑hr Days
- Pay: $2,302–$2,372/week
Travel PT in a long‑term acute care setting, helping complex patients regain function. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE, and housing support.
Local Contract Physical Therapist – $48–$52/hour
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days
- Pay: $48–$52/hour
Great if you’re local and want contract pay without full travel. Day shifts, 13‑week term, plus day‑1 medical, 401(k) match, and housing support if needed.
Local Contract Occupational Therapist – $42–$46/hour
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days
- Pay: $42–$46/hour
OT local contract with steady weekday hours and strong Host Healthcare benefits. Nice middle ground between staff and full travel.
Orthopedic Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Full-time
Care for ortho and med‑surg patients, including perioperative support. Good for RNs who like variety, fast pace, and building strong assessment skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have multiple openings in the area.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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