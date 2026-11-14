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Bowling Green
🍽️ Multiple Bowling Green Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now
12 days ago
Bowling Green’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams. Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced work and friendly customers.
Team Leader (Shift Leader) – Penn Station Sandwiches
- Employer: Penn Station Sandwiches
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is part of the restaurant management team, leading shifts, opening/closing the store, and coaching crew members. Good fit if you’re 17+, have reliable transportation, and want flexible schedules, competitive pay, and a free meal every shift you work.
Cook – Cracker Barrel
- Employer: Cracker Barrel
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (weekly; same-day pay access)
You’ll prep, cook, and plate classic comfort food in a team-focused, fast-paced kitchen. No restaurant experience needed—training starts day one, plus access to health insurance (even part-time), 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase program, and a 35% discount on food and retail.
Dishwasher – First Watch
- Employer: First Watch
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Daytime-only hours (no nights) keeping the dish area clean, organized, and sanitized for a busy breakfast–brunch–lunch spot. Perks include potential health, dental, and vision, 401(k), PTO (if hours met), tuition help, and a 50% meal discount for you and your family at all company locations.
If one of these feels right, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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