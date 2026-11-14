Bowling Green’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams. Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced work and friendly customers.

Employer: Penn Station Sandwiches

Penn Station Sandwiches Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is part of the restaurant management team, leading shifts, opening/closing the store, and coaching crew members. Good fit if you’re 17+, have reliable transportation, and want flexible schedules, competitive pay, and a free meal every shift you work.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay (weekly; same-day pay access)

You’ll prep, cook, and plate classic comfort food in a team-focused, fast-paced kitchen. No restaurant experience needed—training starts day one, plus access to health insurance (even part-time), 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase program, and a 35% discount on food and retail.

Employer: First Watch

First Watch Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Daytime-only hours (no nights) keeping the dish area clean, organized, and sanitized for a busy breakfast–brunch–lunch spot. Perks include potential health, dental, and vision, 401(k), PTO (if hours met), tuition help, and a 50% meal discount for you and your family at all company locations.

If one of these feels right, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.